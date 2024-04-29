Randy Travis Seemingly Teases New Music With the Most Exciting 16 Seconds in Modern Country Music History

2024 has already been a great year for country music and it looks like it’s about to get better. Randy Travis recently posted a video that seems to tease new music from the country legend. He didn’t share any details. However, many fans as well as Travis’ fellow stars believe that he’s signaling that new music is coming.

Yesterday (April 28), Travis shared a video of him in the studio across his social media accounts. The short clip shows him sitting in front of a mixing board as muffled music plays in the background. He reaches over, pushes a button, and the music becomes more clear. A blend of guitar, drums, and pedal steel plays as the “Diggin’ Up Bones” singer nods along to the music and smiles into the camera.

What Is Randy Travis Teasing?

There are no real answers yet. However, it’s fair to speculate that Randy Travis is teasing new music with this video.

In 2013, Travis suffered a near-fatal stroke that stole his voice. He has suffered from aphasia since having the stroke and has trouble speaking and singing. However, the Country Music Hall of Famer has previously recorded music locked away in a vault.

In 2021, Travis released a deluxe edition of his debut album Storms of Life to celebrate its 35th anniversary. That release featured three previously unreleased songs—“Carryin’ Fire,” “Ain’t No Use,” and “The Wall.”

Last year, Travis’ team held the Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis in Huntsville, Alabama. During a press conference for the event, his wife Mary Travis, announced that new music was on the way. “The chances are 100% that fans will hear more music from Travis soon, by way of a forthcoming From the Vault album of songs that music fans have never before heard,” she said.

Mrs. Travis added, “It has already been mixed. Everything’s ready to go by Kyle Lehning, Randy’s producer.” She added that it’s a “whole other album of Randy Travis music.”

That press conference took place in early August 2023. Now, some eight months later, it seems that the time has almost come for new music from one of country music’s most influential voices.

Featured Image by David A. Smith/Getty Images