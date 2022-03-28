Rapper Chika Worries Fans Over Suicide Suggestion

On Saturday, popular Alabama-born rapper Chika seemed to imply she was going to end her life.

She wrote, “bye” on Twitter, and “like i deadass wanna die rn. not even being hyperbolic. i’d be so relieved if my heart just stopped.”

Social media went crazy with concern over the artist, who is a masterful lyricist and has appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Fans from comedian Ke OnStage to rapper Latto expressed concern on their social media platforms.

Latto wrote: “Praying for Chika”

On Sunday, Chika updated her fans, writing, “alive. wanna go home.” And “leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks.”

Along with her depressing tweets, Chika had alerted fans that she’d gone to the top of the InterContinental Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota, and had contemplated jumping.

She wrote, “I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. Not because I don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary,” she wrote. “That’s the thing about having a fucked up brain. No matter how much pain you’re in, there will always be something holding you back. It’s draining & sad. It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s just difficult to find the right way. The quickest way. the painless way. I am tired of myself too.

“I don’t need anyone feeling bad or worried bc I failed the last time I tried. save your emotions for when I succeed,” she added. Chika equated her possible suicide to “eternal freedom.” “No more typing. I’m going to finish my drink and find a way that works. Thanks for the ride, I hated it.”

After reading that, Twitter user @trannyredacted wrote: ““I called Madison, Wisconsin Crisis Hotline and they said they are aware and taking care of it. I don’t know much more! :///”

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately.

Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images