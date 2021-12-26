Rapper Nas Releases Surprise New LP, ‘Magic’

Legendary rapper Nas has released another new album for 2021 and fans are thrilled.

Two days before Christmas, the 48-year-old New York City-born Nas released a 9-song LP, Magic, which is produced by Hit-Boy. Magic comes on the heels of the rapper’s 2021 album, King’s Disease II, which he released in August. That album features big-name artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill. (Check out that HERE.)

Nas took to social media to announce the release of Magic, writing on Twitter, “#MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to. @Hit_Boy@MassAppealRecs“

One of the standout lines from the record comes from the opening track, “Speechless,” on which Nas raps, “Only thing undefeated is time. Second is the internet. Number three is this rhyme.”

On the record, Nas talks about social media, other big-name rappers, the tough past few years, and the human condition (including the Black American Experience).

People online are already calling the record an instant classic. And it may portend more music, according to Hit-Boy and Complex Music.

Complex Music:

“Hit-Boy says ‘King’s Disease III’ with Nas is on the way.“

Hit-Boy says 'King's Disease III' with Nas is on the way. https://t.co/k9f3Eh8zCi — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 24, 2021

Chris Blount:

“This Nas album [fire] Ugly Face Rap Music!”

This Nas album 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ugly Face Rap Music! — Chris Blount (@Butcher504) December 24, 2021

Slam Magazine:

“Nas and Hit-Boy in the stu like Shaq and Penny. This so tufffffff.”

Nas and Hit-Boy in the stu like Shaq and Penny. This so tufffffff. pic.twitter.com/fxFYwum8bP — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 24, 2021

Ahmed/Are You A Sicko:

“Hit-Boy got Nas working like an Amazon Warehouse worker, I don’t mind it cuz the music been fire.”

Hit-Boy got Nas working like an Amazon Warehouse worker, I don't mind it cuz the music been fire. — Ahmed/Not A Lakers Fan (@big_business_) December 23, 2021

Check out the new record in its entirety below:

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)