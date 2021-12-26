The Strokes Postpone NYE Show

COVID-19 strikes again.

The Grammy Award-winning New York City-born band The Strokes are postponing their highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve show this year in Brooklyn, New York, thanks to the rising Omicron cases.

The band posted the announcement to social media on Friday (December 24), writing on Twitter, “How can we put this… We’re postponing the show. We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. We’ve made the decision to postpone our show at Barclays Center.”

The band added: “All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date & details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we look forward to celebrating the new year with all of you… just a bit later than originally planned.”

The news comes as a wave of positive COVID-19 cases sweeps the country (and globe). As a result, more shows are expected to be postponed or cancelled this winter following the Christmas holiday.

Already, CNN reports a number of Broadway shows in New York City are being cancelled, from The Lion King to Hamilton to Aladdin.

In the concert world, LCD Soundsystem has also postponed or cancelled gigs; the recent Jingle Ball tour cancelled its final date in Miami; Charli XCX had to bow out of her recent Saturday Night Live performance, and there are a number of other big shows that had to go by the wayside.

With (many) more likely to come.

How the new year may be affected by COVID-19 and Omicron past the holiday season is yet to be known. But one wonders what the world might look like had the world been better at stopping and containing the virus and its variants.

Let’s all take a few minutes to listen to enjoy this song by The Strokes before mourning more cancelled dates.

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage