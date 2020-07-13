Ray Wylie Hubbard Recounts Details of His Famous Career on ‘Songcraft’

In this episode of Songcraft: Spotlight on Songwriters, co-hosts Scott B. Bomar and Paul Duncan chat about their new relationship with the American Songwriter Podcast Network. They then pay tribute to the recently deceased Ennio Morricone and Charlie Daniels and share memories of some of their past episodes featuring legendary Texas songwriters. All of this prepares the duo to launch into an in-depth career-spanning interview with Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Texas songwriting legend Ray Wylie Hubbard doesn’t shy away from discussing the details of his accomplished career. He speaks on getting clean and sober with the help of Stevie Ray Vaughan; why he hated his first album; the Flannery O’Connor quote that guides his songwriting life; his collaborations with Eric Church; and the little trick he played on Ringo Starr.

Songcraft features in-depth career-spanning interviews with songwriters of various genres and eras. Nashville natives and long-time Los Angeles residents Scott B. Bomar and Paul Duncan launched the show in 2015 as a forum for everyone from casual music fans to fellow creative types to hear songwriters in conversation about their influences, the stories behind their songs and how they’ve honed their craft. Songcraft was the first podcast of its kind to launch in the US.

