“Ready to Run?” Here Are 6 Killer Country Songs (One Literally Killer) to Work Out To

If you want to work out, you need a great playlist to keep you energized. Country music not your first choice? There are actually tons of amazing country songs that are perfect for exercising to. Check these out for your next workout!

It doesn’t get much better than The Chicks’ 1999 hit “Ready to Run.” When you hear frontwoman Natalie Maines belt out the chorus, you can’t help but feel pepped up. “Ready to Run” plays at 99 beats per minute. That’s ideal for many kinds of workouts, from walking to running to the super-tough stuff. Of course, the real energy comes from the sassy lyrics, which are about enthusiastically running away from a wedding.

“Mama’s Broken Heart” tells the story of a woman who comes unhinged after a breakup. Her mother tells her to pull herself together, since breakups are just a part of life—they’re no reason to fall apart. She decides she’s not like her mother, however; she wants revenge. The song is perfect for blowing off steam—although going for a run with this song is a better coping mechanism than what Miranda Lambert does in “Mama’s Broken Heart.”

A good workout song doesn’t have to be fast, it just has to have great energy. Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue” simply has good vibes. This happy track is all about a couple reflecting on why they belong together. Whether or not you’re lucky enough to have that kind of love in your life, you’ll feel motivated as you listen to this ultra-catchy tune.

“The Fighter” brings together two country legends, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood. Toeing the line between country and pop, the track is right at home on a dance floor. Urban and Underwood know how to do pop-country to perfection. “The Fighter” plays at roughly 132 beats per minute, making it perfect for running, dancing, or other at least semi-strenuous workout routines.

“Kick It in the Sticks” needs to be on every country-rock lover’s playlist. The song is all about living it up the way country people do: hanging out in the woods, drinking, lighting bonfires, and hunting. Even if none of that’s your thing, though, you’ll still love this electrifying song. “Kick It in the Sticks” also incorporates elements of metal, grunge, and rock, making it a great choice even for those who aren’t usually country fans.

Dierks Bentley’s 2003 hit “What Was I Thinkin'” is a playful country-bluegrass song that follows a man who gets involved with a woman whose father is violent and overprotective. Classic country fans will enjoy this acoustic number, and it clocks at 165 beats per minute—perfect for getting your sweat on.

Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect