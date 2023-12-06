Luke Combs Is Not Putting Up a Christmas Tree This Year: Here’s Why

Luke Combs may be very busy touring and burning up the country music charts, but he is a family man at heart. However, there’s one holiday tradition that Combs won’t be partaking in this holiday season. The family won’t be putting up a Christmas tree.

Combs’s wife Nicole explained on Instagram (via WKML 95.7) that they weren’t putting a tree up. It’s all due to the couple’s son, Tex. According to Nicole, Tex is at a stage where he’ll climb pretty much anything. As such, a Christmas tree posed a particular hazard that the couple wasn’t willing to take.

“We don’t have a tree up this year because he’s in his climbing stage, and it just… it’s not gonna work,” she said. Nicole also asked for advice, in particular for, “Children that are seventeen months and climbing everything. Let me know.”

Nicole also opened up a bit more about the couple’s holiday plans. In particular, Tex and his brother haven’t quite reached the Santa Claus stage just yet. “I know it’s kind of crazy because they say kids his age don’t really know about Santa, but he will see a Santa commercial on TV and be like, ‘Santa.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ So yeah, I guess he’s really excited about Santa and the reindeer.”

That’s something that the couple looks forward to. It’s likely that Combs will be taking the holiday season to spend with his family. In particular, he enjoys Thanksgiving and takes the holiday off. In an interview with Country 102.5, Combs opened up about growing up and spending holidays with family.

He said. “Oh, man, all the time. We were lower middle class, you know? So it was like when you’re a kid, you always want the new X box or whatever is coming out. You want the new videogame deal. Around our house, it was like my mom’s a great gift giver, you know, and she always made the best out of it, but it was never like, ‘Oh, I wanted this thing.’ It was always within the scope of reality the gifts you would be getting.”

He added, “You know what I love more than the presents and stuff… ’cause I grew up in the mountains. I grew up in the mountains of North Carolina.”

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]