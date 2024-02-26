Reba McEntire Responds to Claims She’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire is not leaving ‘The Voice.’ Nor is the Queen of Country suddenly peddling quick weight-loss schemes.

The “Fancy” singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunday evening (Feb. 25) to address “clickbait” articles that claimed McEntire is leaving behind her big red chair.

Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product. — Reba McEntire (@reba) February 26, 2024

Fake Articles Claim Reba McEntire Will Exit ‘The Voice’

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” McEntire wrote.

She continued, “These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.”

Fans flooded the comments section to express their relief that McEntire would remain on “The Voice” for the second straight season. The “Can’t Even Get the Blues” artist replaced Blake Shelton in May 2023.

Some fans even joked that they would be first in line to buy any product from McEntire.

“If you did I’d buy it,” one user wrote. “Call it the “Nights the Light’s Went Out.”

Snopes Debunks Reba McEntire Weight Loss Product Rumors

This scam is not new. The popular fact-checking website Snopes published an August 2022 article alerting readers of a similar grift.

Online con artists have previously lured fans in with a headline claiming McEntire experienced a “tragic event” that led to her selling CBD gummies.

“In the past, scammers have used the image and likeness of other celebrities to sell CBD and keto gummies, usually with the same script seen in this scam with McEntire,” the Snopes entry reads.

Snopes reported seeing similar scams claiming celebrity endorsements from Tom Selleck, Oprah Winfrey, Ree Drummond, and many others.

Such false advertisements are meant to trick fans into sending money or personal information. McEntire has previously warned fans about these scams via X/Twitter.

If you are messaging with any profiles asking for this, please do not engage with them. They are not officially associated with me or my organization. Also, be aware of targeted scam advertising that says I am selling products like CBD gummies. They are also fake. — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 3, 2022

“If you are messaging with any profiles asking for this, please do not engage with them,” McEntire wrote in an August 2022 post. “They are not officially associated with me or my organization.

“Also, be aware of targeted scam advertising that says I am selling products like CBD gummies,” she continued. “They are also fake.”

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)