Watch: Reba McEntire and Jacquie Roar Team Up for Rocking Rendition of “No One Else on Earth” on ‘The Voice’ Finale

The season finale of The Voice wouldn’t be complete without coaches and their singers taking the stage together. Reba McEntire and finalist Jacquie Roar took the stage tonight for an earth-shattering performance of the Wynonna Judd classic “No One Else on Earth” during tonight’s (December 19) season 24 finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

Roar has been a strong competitor throughout season 24. If there were any doubts about her vocal prowess, she put them to bed tonight. She held her own on stage shoulder-to-shoulder with one of the most powerful voices in country music. The fact that they were covering Wynonna—another powerhouse singer—made the performance that much better. Watch them rock the packed house with “No One Else on Earth” below.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Finale: 3 Fast Facts About Jacquie Roar of Team Reba]

More About “No One Else on Earth”

Jill Colucci Stewart Harris, and Sam Lorber wrote “No One Else on Earth” and Wynonna made it her own. She released it as the third single from her self-titled debut solo album in August 1992. At the time, she was unstoppable. Her duo with her mother, Naomi Judd, had just dissolved and she was taking the world by storm.

“No One Else on Earth” wasn’t just the third single from Wynonna. It was also the third No. 1 single from the album.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Reveals Her Favorite Things About Being a Coach on ‘The Voice’]

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Her Time on The Voice

McEntire spoke to People about her first season as a coach before last night’s (December 18) episode of The Voice. During the conversation, she shared the advice she had given to her two finalists—Roar and Ruby Leigh. “I’m just tellin’ them, get out there and have fun. You’re prepared, you’re ready to go. You know what you’re doing. Focus. Get out there and have fun,” she told the publication. After tonight’s performances, it seems that advice stuck.

The country star also shared her favorite things about being on The Voice. “Working with the contestants, hanging out with the coaches. I’ve had so much fun. And the crew is wonderful. I’ve gotten to meet so many people that I’ll never forget,” she revealed.

Safe to say we are LOVING the country magic in this duet with @Reba and Jacquie Roar! 🎶 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/8Nfpve53nL — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2023

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images