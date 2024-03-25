Chance The Rapper’s Secret Reba McEntire Fandom Gets Captured by ‘The Voice’ Cameras

Season 25 of The Voice pits coaches Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper against one another for the first time. Season 23 was Chance’s debut as a coach, while the “Fancy” singer appeared as a mega mentor. The “Juice” rapper sat season 24 out, when Reba replaced longtime coach Blake Shelton.

Videos by American Songwriter

Obviously everyone on The Voice is there to win, including the coaches. But that hasn’t stopped Chance and Reba from striking up a friendship. Fans have loved watching the 68-year-old Queen of Country and the 30-year-old Chicago rapper swap dance moves.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Have Mutual Respect For One Another

Having worked in the music industry since 1975, Reba knows what it takes. So when she compliments a fellow musician, it means something. And the “I’m a Survivor” singer has been very complimentary of her fellow The Voice coach.

“He’s fun. He’s smart,” Reba has previously said of Chance. “He knows his music. Great producer.”

Likewise, the GRAMMY-winning rapper is in awe of Reba, calling her (accurately) “country royalty.”

“We have cool little banter. It feels like she’s got a very motherly vibe,” Chance said on Today. “She’s keeping the show in order because you know me and John (Legend) be arguing. So, she’s just there to keep us in control.”

Chance the Rapper’s Reba Fandom Exposed

Chance’s admiration for his fellow coach may extend beyond plain respect, according to a clip released March 21 by The Voice on X/Twitter.

if this isn’t friendship goals, we don’t know what is 🙌💕🎶 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/NBYAnUhcXI — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 21, 2024

The video shows the “Does He Love You” singer pausing in front of Chance’s dressing room when she notices a familiar sound. The faint strains of her 2010 song “Turn on the Radio” can be heard, although they stop as soon as she knocks on the door.

[RELATED: Chance The Rapper Can’t Stop Singing John Legend’s New Song on ‘The Voice’]

“I just thought I heard my music coming out of your dressing room,” Reba says when Chance answers.

The “Same Drugs” singer appears uncharacteristically flabbergasted. “Your… what? No,” he stammers. “I’m just working on a track. You know I’m always working on tracks.”

As soon as Chance is safely alone in his dressing room again, though, the hip-hop artist can’t wait to resume jamming out to Reba.

We're all obsessed with her 😭 — Krich (@krixxhelle) March 23, 2024

Hearing her music again, the Reba star smiles knowingly and puts in her AirPods. “I love this song,” she says, as the chorus to Chance’s 2016 hit “No Problem” begins to play.

need to hang out with them 🙏 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 21, 2024

As The Voice account’s official caption says, “if this isn’t friendship goals, we don’t know what is.”

Featured image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ebony