Reba McEntire’s Granddog “Harry Styles” Sneakily Helps Himself to Some Pecan Pie for Christmas Dessert

Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music. However, when it comes to the holidays, she’s not that fancy. Instead, she spends time with her family, friends, and other loved ones. In a recent social media post, her daughter-in-law Marissa Blackstock shared a series of festive photos featuring the country icon, happy pups, and more holiday cheer.

Marissa, who is married to McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, shared the post yesterday (December 25). It contains five festive photos and a short caption worthy of a Hallmark Christmas card. “It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree,” she wrote. “It’s who’s around it.”

The photos in the collection feature the Blackstocks and their family in festive attire. McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn appear in one of the festive snapshots. Additionally, there are plenty of happy dogs in the photos. One pooch, named Harry Styles, wasn’t featured heavily in the photos. However, he was the only one to be mentioned by name in the caption. “Last pic is the pecan pie Harry Styles helped himself to,” Blackstock wrote in the post followed by a paw print emoji and a laughing emoji. The photo in question shows a pecan pie with nearly half of the filling missing.

Reba McEntire Wishes Fans and Followers a Merry Christmas

Yesterday afternoon, McEntire took a few seconds to wish her fans and followers a Merry Christmas on social media. Wearing a sparkly black dress, the smiling singer said, “Hey, Merry Christmas everybody! Reba McEntire here. I hope you have a wonderful happy holiday and we’ll see you in 2024.” She added, “Happy New Year,” before the clip ended.

It has been a good year for McEntire. Earlier this year, she became a coach on The Voice. She had a strong team all season long and even took two singers to the Finale. Unfortunately, both Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh went home before Huntley took home the win. However, it was a great start for the Oklahoma native and fans are looking forward to seeing her mentor and lead a new crop of contestants to the finish line and beyond when season 25 kicks off next year.

