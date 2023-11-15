Recap: Final Night of ‘The Voice’ Knockouts Hits Hard, Coaches Finalize Teams Ahead of Playoffs; 20 Contestants Remain

Tuesday night (Nov. 14) marked the fourth and final rounds of brutal Knockouts on The Voice, finalizing the 20 contestants moving on to the Playoffs. It was a night of big victories, tough blows, and all-around hard-hitting performances on the singing competition show.

Videos by American Songwriter

The night saw each coach – Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend – pit three of their team members against one another in the Three-Way Knockouts. The hopefuls each brought with them a song of their choice in an attempt to blow the coaches away. Beforehand, the vocalists received the sage advice of Mega Mentor Wynonna Judd, but it was ultimately up to their coaches to decide which performer of the three would get to move on.

Team Legend was up first with three powerhouse performances. Arkansas-native Mac Royals stunned with his cover of “Lost Without U” by Robin Thicke. Oklahoman Taylor Deneen followed, wowing with a sultry, yet effortless take on the Chaka Khan and Rufus classic “Sweet Thing”. Then, Memphis-based Brandon Montel rounded out the display with an honest and impassioned rendition of SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me”.

After all three performers received high praise from all the coaches, it was ultimately Mac’s groovy and sensual showcase that crowned him the winner. While it was a goodbye to Brandon, their coach swooped in to save Taylor at the last moment.

Next was Team Reba, a showdown of the Woman in Black Jordan Rainer vs Texan Elizabeth Evans vs Colorado-native Caitlin Quisenberry. It was Jordan’s sassy performance of Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle” that earned her a spot in the Playoffs and a so-long to Elizabeth and Caitlin.

Team Niall closed out the night with an emotional suite of songs. Colorado-based Alexa Wildish captivated with a stripped-down version of “Believe” by Cher while 13-year-old Julia Roome amped up the mood with a fearless take on Sia’s “Unstoppable.” Then, Delaware-native Lennon Vanderdoes’ awe-inspiring display of “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz left coaches Legend and Stefani in tears.

With no steals or saves left, it was a tough decision for Niall who, in the end, chose Alexa to carry on in the competition. It was farewell to Julia and Lennon … or was it?

We felt something inside us say @alexawildish absolutely slayed this performance. 🌟 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/kdf9kcyqHS — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 15, 2023

Just before the credits rolled on the night’s Knockouts, viewers got a sneak peek of host Carson Daly telling the four coaches some interesting information. It appears that some previously eliminated contestants may get another shot at The Voice title. I guess we’ll just have to see what happens next on Monday (Nov. 20). Until then, here’s a rundown of the current teams:

Team Legend:

Kaylee Shimizu

Lila Forde

Kristen Brown

Mac Royals

Taylor Deneen

Team Gwen

Tanner Massey

Kara Tenae

Bias

Rudi

Stee

Team Niall

Mara Justine

Nini Iris

Huntley

Claudia B.

Alexa Wildish

Team Reba

Jacquie Roar

Ruby Leigh

Tom Nitti

Noah Spencer

Jordan Rainer

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, beginning at 7 p.m. Central on NBC. It is available to stream the following days on Peacock.