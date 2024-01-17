Red Clay Strays to Cap Off Way Too Long Tour with Show at the Ryman Auditorium

Things just keep getting better for The Red Clay Strays. Last year, the band from Alabama found a wider audience when they recorded with Western AF. More recently, their song “Wondering Why” has found viral fame on TikTok. The app has introduced their music to countless new listeners. Now, they’ve slated a show at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The Red Clay Strays shared the exciting news in an Instagram post yesterday. The post features a show poster with the band’s silhouettes against a stained glass window bearing the band’s name. “Excited to announce that we will be performing at the legendary Ryman Auditorium this September 6 with Pony Bradshaw and Ben Chapman,” they wrote in the post. “This has been a dream of ours and we hope you can be there to be part of it,” they added.

The show at the Ryman will cap off the band’s Way Too Long Tour.

01/25—Key West, Florida @ Mile 0 Fest

02/01—Charlottesville, Virginia @ Jefferson Theater

02/02—Columbia, South Carolina @ The Senate

02/03—Charleston, South Carolina @ The Riviera Theater

02/04— Charleston, South Carolina @ The Riviera Theater

02/08—Tuscaloosa, Alabama @ Druid City Music Hall

02/09—Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theatre

02/10—Knoxville, Tennessee @ The Mill & Mine

02/15—St. Louis, Missouri @ The Hawthorn

02/16—Bloomington, Illinois @ The Castle Theatre

02/17—Bloomington, Indiana @ Bluebird Nightclub

03/07—Fayetteville, Arkansas @ JJ’s Live

03/08—Bossier City, Louisiana @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

03/09—Biloxi, Mississippi @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

03/16—Gonzales, Louisiana @ Bulls, Bands, & Barrels

03/29—Fairhope, Alabama @ Halstead Amphitheater

03/30—Abilene, Texas @ Outlaws & Legends Music Fest

04/06—Memphis, Tennessee @ Grind City Music Festival

04/07—Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Tortuga Music Festival

04/14—Gonzales, Texas @ Cattle Country Fest

04/18—Miramar Beach, Florida @ Moon Crush

04/27—Macon, Georgia @ Macon Amphitheater

05/03—Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena

05/09—Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks

05/24—Boston, Massachusetts @ Harvard University Athletics Complex

05/25—Allston, Massachusetts @ Boston Calling Festival

06/01—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Music Festival

06/02—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Music Festival

06/08—Pineville, Kentucky @ Laurel Cove Music Festival

07/12—Chicago, Illinois @ Windy City Smokeout

08/10—Oshkosh, Wisconsin @ XRoads41

09/06—Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium

