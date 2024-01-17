Red Clay Strays to Cap Off Way Too Long Tour with Show at the Ryman Auditorium

Things just keep getting better for The Red Clay Strays. Last year, the band from Alabama found a wider audience when they recorded with Western AF. More recently, their song “Wondering Why” has found viral fame on TikTok. The app has introduced their music to countless new listeners. Now, they’ve slated a show at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
The Red Clay Strays shared the exciting news in an Instagram post yesterday. The post features a show poster with the band’s silhouettes against a stained glass window bearing the band’s name. “Excited to announce that we will be performing at the legendary Ryman Auditorium this September 6 with Pony Bradshaw and Ben Chapman,” they wrote in the post. “This has been a dream of ours and we hope you can be there to be part of it,” they added.
The show at the Ryman will cap off the band’s Way Too Long Tour.
Red Clay Strays Tour Dates
- 01/25—Key West, Florida @ Mile 0 Fest
- 02/01—Charlottesville, Virginia @ Jefferson Theater
- 02/02—Columbia, South Carolina @ The Senate
- 02/03—Charleston, South Carolina @ The Riviera Theater
- 02/04— Charleston, South Carolina @ The Riviera Theater
- 02/08—Tuscaloosa, Alabama @ Druid City Music Hall
- 02/09—Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theatre
- 02/10—Knoxville, Tennessee @ The Mill & Mine
- 02/15—St. Louis, Missouri @ The Hawthorn
- 02/16—Bloomington, Illinois @ The Castle Theatre
- 02/17—Bloomington, Indiana @ Bluebird Nightclub
- 03/07—Fayetteville, Arkansas @ JJ’s Live
- 03/08—Bossier City, Louisiana @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
- 03/09—Biloxi, Mississippi @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- 03/16—Gonzales, Louisiana @ Bulls, Bands, & Barrels
- 03/29—Fairhope, Alabama @ Halstead Amphitheater
- 03/30—Abilene, Texas @ Outlaws & Legends Music Fest
- 04/06—Memphis, Tennessee @ Grind City Music Festival
- 04/07—Fort Lauderdale, Florida @ Tortuga Music Festival
- 04/14—Gonzales, Texas @ Cattle Country Fest
- 04/18—Miramar Beach, Florida @ Moon Crush
- 04/27—Macon, Georgia @ Macon Amphitheater
- 05/03—Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena
- 05/09—Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks
- 05/24—Boston, Massachusetts @ Harvard University Athletics Complex
- 05/25—Allston, Massachusetts @ Boston Calling Festival
- 06/01—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Music Festival
- 06/02—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Music Festival
- 06/08—Pineville, Kentucky @ Laurel Cove Music Festival
- 07/12—Chicago, Illinois @ Windy City Smokeout
- 08/10—Oshkosh, Wisconsin @ XRoads41
- 09/06—Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium
