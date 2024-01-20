Railbird Music Festival 2024: Lineup, How To Buy Tickets, & More

Railbird Festival is only a few short months away and fans can barely contain their excitement. This year’s lineup is looking like one of the festival’s best as Noah Kahan and the Turnpike Troubadours are set to headline Friday night while Chris Stapleton and Hozier headline Saturday.

Railbird 2024 will be held on June 1st and 2nd in Lexington, Kentucky at The Infield at Red Mile. Tickets are already moving fast, so if you want to head to one of the best festivals Kentucky has to offer, we suggest buying your tickets now.

If you want to see Wynonna Judd and more live at Railbird Music Festival, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The festival is filled with astounding acts from head to toe, giving fans a reason to stay for the full weekend. Other notable acts that can be expected at Railbird Festival include “El Dorado” star Marcus King, “America’s Sweetheart” singer Elle King, and Grammy award-winner Dwight Yoakam.

There are five different tickets you can purchase to get into the Railbird Festival, each with its own unique set of benefits. The five types you can choose from include General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, Platinum, and Superfecta.

General Admission tickets cost the least and are best for a fan who just wants to get into the festival and enjoy the show. Superfecta, on the other hand, is for a fan who wants the total package and more – and is willing to spend for it.

Railbird Festival features some of the most exciting acts in country, indie, and Americana today. Tickets are moving fast, so if you want to head down to Lexington for a fun weekend of great music you should buy your tickets now. You can get official tickets to the Railbird Festival by heading to StubHub or by clicking here.

Railbird 2024 Lineup

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Railbird Music Festival go on sale?

Tickets for the 2024 Railbird Music Festival are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Railbird Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see Trampled by Turtles and more at the Railbird Music Festival directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Railbird Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Railbird Festival because tickets are on sale now.

How much do Railbird Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Each tier comes with perks that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to your very own private bar), we’d point you in the direction of the VIP tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 12 tickets per transaction for Railbird Music Festival 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to the Railbird Music Festival 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Railbird Music Festival?

Railbird Festival features a Superfecta tier that includes access to the Artist’s Village, allowing you to meet your favorite performers. Railbird Festival hasn’t said which of their artists will be in the village, but buying a Superfecta ticket is surely your best way of meeting them.

Is there an age restriction for the Railbird Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for the Railbird Music Festival.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Railbird Music Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the Railbird Festival?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP, Platinum, and Superfecta ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to the Railbird Music Festival 2024 directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

