Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop Out of 2022 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Red Hot Chili Peppers have had to cancel their performance at the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards set to broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will not be able to perform at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday,” read a statement from Billboard Music Awards. “They look forward to seeing you on the road this summer.”

The performance would have marked the first time the band had performed at the Billboard Music Awards since 1999 when they sang “Scar Tissue” and “Red Hot Mama” with Snoop Dogg, and their first since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band in 2019 after his second departure from the RHCP in 2009.

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Dan + Shay were recently added on as performers at the awards ceremony, which is being executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs. MGK and Dan + Shay are Billboard nominees this year. MGK is nominated for Top Rock Artist, an award he won last year along with Top Rock Album, while Dan + Shay is nominated for Top Country Duo/Group, also an award they won in 2019.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Travis Scott, who will make his first awards appearance since the fatal event at the Astroworld festival in November 2021, and Morgan Wallen, who was previously banned following his use of racial slurs.

“We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind,” read a statement by Billboard on its decision to allow Wallen to perform. “We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 12th album Unlimited Love on April 1, 2022, and are set to tour throughout 2022.

Photo: Warner Records