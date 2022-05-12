David Crosby Announces Retirement: “I’m Too Old to Do It Anymore”

When it comes to songwriters, David Crosby’s name rings out.

But the legendary artist is writing a new chapter in his life. Crosby has announced that he’s retiring from touring after almost 60 years of doing it avidly.

In a recent interview, Crosby was asked, “Are you going to tour anymore?”

And he replied, “No.” Then he added, “I’m not, because I’m 80. It’s because I’m old. Being on a bus tour is a daunting task. It’s very hard. It takes it out of you. I’m too old to do it anymore. I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength.”

Crosby explained that his fight with COVID-19 also hampered him.

He said, “It has been awful. COVID is a very weird disease. It makes you feel absolutely freaking awful. It has been thoroughly unpleasant…it’s no fun at all. You want to avoid it if you possibly can.”

Over the past eight years, Crosby has released a number of solo albums, including Croz in 2014, Lighthouse in 2016, Sky Trails in 2017, Here if You Listen in 2018, and the 2021 record For Free.

Crosby has co-founded legendary bands like The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash—both Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acts. He’s known as one of the best songwriters of his generation.

In 2021, Crosby was one of the musicians who followed in former bandmate Neil Young’s footsteps when Young removed his music from the streaming service Spotify in the wake of what he said was COVID-19 misinformation.

“With me, you have to understand—I don’t like Spotify. I don’t like any of the streamers, because they don’t pay us properly,” said Crosby. “Their proportion is wrong. They’re making billions with a b and they’re paying out pennies with a p. That’s not OK. It’s not OK in that it took away half my income, and it’s not OK in that, especially, it makes it impossibly difficult for young people to make it in the business. It doesn’t pay them anything. It’s wrong. I don’t like Spotify on purpose because of that.”

