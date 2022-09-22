Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have teased the release of a new song called “Eddie,” which will be out Sept. 23, and was inspired by the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

“Our new song ‘Eddie’ is out on Friday,’ wrote Flea, along with a near one-minute clip of the song. “It’s one of my favorites—triggers the depths in me every time.”

The 57-second clip, shared on the band’s Twitter and Instagram pages, opens on John Frusciante’s melodic guitar with singer Anthony Kiedis coming in at the 30-second mark singing Sailing the Sunset Strip / I’m a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip / I’ll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands / Such a delicate touch / They say I’m from Amsterdam / Does that make me Dutch?”

Another portion of the song, uploaded to YouTube by the fan account Chili Rare, features the Kiedis singing the refrain of Please don’t remember me for what I did last night / Please don’t remember me loud and clear.

“Eddie” is featured on RHCP’s upcoming13th album, Return of the Dream Canteen, out Oct. 14. Produced by Rick Rubin (Slayer, Johnny Cash), the double-length album also features the band’s previous single “Tippa My Tongue” and follows the April 2022 release of their 12th album, Unlimited Love.

Red Hot Chili Peppers were saddened by Van Halen’s death on Oct. 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

“Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart,” Flea tweeted at the time. “I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother.”

