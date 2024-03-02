Remember When Garth Brooks Sold His Soul to Lucifer in Exchange for a Hit Song on ‘SNL’

Once upon a time, way back in 1999, struggling guitarist Milo Jenkins sold his soul to the devil in exchange for a No. 1 hit song. Only, Milo Jenkins was really Garth Brooks, the devil was really Will Ferrell, and this was really live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.

As the SNL skit goes, Garth Brooks as Milo can’t seem to write a hit. He exclaims that he would sell his soul for a hit song, and Lucifer appears in a cloud of smoke with a guitar strapped to his back. “I have heard your request, and it shall be granted!” shouts Will Ferrell as Lucifer.

The two shake hands on the deal, and the devil gets his guitar, shouting, “Open thine ears and slake thy thirst on the music that can force kings to their knees, and oceans to boil! Behold, the song that will take you to the top of the charts!”

However, the devil turns out to be one hell of a songwriter. As in, his songs sound like hell. He starts a jaunty tune on his guitar, singing, “There’s a guy named Fred and he’s got a pair of slacks, oooh, Fred’s got slacks,” while young Garth Brooks looks on in abject horror. The devil continues, “They’re really quite sharp but their kind of tight in the waist, oooh, Fred’s got slacks on the Boulevard.”

SNL Sketch Features Garth Brooks Giving the Devil Some Honest Feedback on His Songwriting

“I don’t wanna miff ya, but that sucked,” says Brooks. According to the devil, the guitar was just out of tune and “Fred’s Slacks is a winner!” However, the devil gives Brooks another song.

“Mondays, boy I hate Mondays,” sings the devil. The skit continues on like this for some time, with the devil giving Garth Brooks crappy songs then claiming the guitar is out of tune. He also sings, “I just got bit by the love bat,” “Fast car on the highway, on the byway, Mr. Robotron,” and “Hey you, you’re a nice guy, put your shoes on, hey you,” to the tune of “All Star” by Smashmouth.

The devil eventually sits down for a brainstorming sesh, while Garth Brooks buries his face in his hands. While trying to get the devil out of his apartment, Lucifer starts beatboxing instead, claiming this time he’s got it.

“I’m the devil and I’m here to say that I’m the most evil rapper in the USA,” raps Lucifer. In the end of the classic SNL sketch, the devil leaves through the front door, and Garth Brooks sits down, finally inspired, and sings “The Devil Can’t Write No Love Song.”

Featured Image via YouTube/Saturday Night Live