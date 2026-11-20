Dolly Parton’s career was just getting started when she became part of Porter Wagoner’s The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967. Together, they released 13 albums and had more than 20 singles. However, it all started with “The Last Thing On My Mind”. Released in 1967, “The Last Thing On My Mind” is on Just Between You And Me, Wagoner and Parton’s first record together.

“The Last Thing On My Mind” was written by Tom Paxton. The only single from the project, “The Last Thing On My Mind” became a Top 10 hit.

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The chorus says in part, “Oh, I could’ve loved you better / Didn’t mean to be unkind / You know that was the last thing on my mind.”

This song has since been recorded by more than 70 artists. Count Glen Campbell, Neil Diamond, Charley Pride, Hank Snow, Grateful Dead, Willie Nelson, and Grateful Dead among the artists who put their own spin on this song.

Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton’s Success After “The Last Thing On My Mind”

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Wagoner and Parton had numerous other hits after releasing “The Last Thing On My Mind”. Their sophomore album, Just The Two Of Us, includes “Holding’ On To Nothin’” and “We’ll Get Ahead Someday”. Both songs also became Top 10 hits for the pair.

Wagoner and Parton had more than a dozen Top 20 songs together. But surprisingly, only one of them, “Please Don’t Stop Loving Me”, reached No. 1. That song, out in 1974, is part of Porter ’N’ Dolly. The two did win three CMA Awards, all for Vocal Duo of the Year. They were also nominated for four Grammy Awards.

Among Wagoner and Parton’s other notable singles are “Just Someone I Used To Know”, “If Teardrops Were Pennies”, and “Say Forever You’ll Be Mine”, among others.

Of course, one of Parton’s biggest hits she owes to Wagoner, even though he didn’t write it. Parton famously wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a goodbye to Wagoner when she was ready to leave his TV show to focus on her solo career. “The Last Thing On My Mind” came out the same year as Parton’s Hello, I’m Dolly debut album. By 1974, Parton wanted to be on her own, much to Wagoner’s disappointment.

“We both believed that we knew what was best for us. Well, he believed he knew what was best for me, too, and I believed that I knew more what was best for me at that time,” Parton later said. “So, needless to say, there was a lot of grief and heartache there, and he just wasn’t listening to my reasoning for my going.”

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