If there were one word I’d have to choose to describe the music of the 1970s, I might settle on indulgent. From the lush instrumentation to the extravagant storytelling, the 1970s saw musicians taking their art to the extreme without bubbling over into aggression or bravado more common in the subsequent decades. Indeed, this musical era was intense in a different way, like unbelievably soft velvet or the thick fragrance of incense smoke, full of emotional songs that still bring a tear to my eye—including these three from 1973.

“Time” by Pink Floyd

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Pink Floyd’s 1973 album Dark Side Of The Moon is one of my favorite albums of all time, so it’s nearly impossible to rank any of the songs higher than the others (maybe I’ll make an exception for “On The Run”, though this track has its merits, too). “Time” is one that has always stuck with me, and it only deepens in meaning the older I get. Lines like “the sun is the same in a relative way, but you’re older” do such a tremendous job of illustrating how the world changes—and stays devastatingly similar—the more we grow in years.

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“Why Me” by Kris Kristofferson

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Kris Kristofferson knew how to write a song about the down-and-out, even when he was trying to express shadows of gratitude. Songs like his 1973 hit “Why Me” obviously struck a chord with the general public, peaking in the Top 20 at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Hot Country Singles chart. The feeling of desperation Kristofferson imbued in the lines “Lord help me, Jesus, I’ve wasted it” always gets me misty, even for someone who isn’t very religious.

“Daniel” by Elton John

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The Vietnam War was such a tragic, violent moment in global history that it’s difficult not to feel emotional toward references to this time. Even indirect mentions have a way of tugging on the heartstrings, as you think of all the soldiers who were drafted overseas to die in the jungle. Thinking of how some of these soldiers returned to a world they could no longer recognize is devastating, which is something Elton John and Bernie Taupin pondered in their 1973 song “Daniel”.

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