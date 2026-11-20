Unless your local radio DJ is having a free-for-all kind of day, you’d be hard-pressed to find a song from the early 1960s appearing on a Top 40 radio station. But in the Top 40 radio station of my heart—or, more specifically, my little Honda Civic named Rhonda, or Greasy Rhonda, when I inevitably let her get too gross—these 1964 hits stay on repeat.

“The Girl From Ipanema” by Stan Getz & Astrud Gilberto

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I’ll start with the stylistic outlier of this list of 1964 hits: “The Girl From Ipanema” by Stan Getz & Astrud Gilberto. The mod-ness of bossa nova was taking over the cultural zeitgeist of the early 1960s, and Gilberto’s gentle, near-deadpan vocal delivery was just the kind of hip track that spoke to the masses. I’ve been a fan of this track for my entire life, ever since my older brother found out I had taken an interest in jazz singers at around eight years old and gave me an Astrud Gilberto CD. Thank goodness for older siblings, you know?

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“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals

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As someone who has worked for years as a gigging folk musician (read: human jukebox at your local dive), I’ve heard (and played) “The House Of The Rising Sun” thousands upon thousands of times. It’s less often that I get to sit and listen to the reference track that all subsequent folkies were using to craft their own rendition. From the guitar tone to the powerful vocal delivery, this is just the kind of early 1960s track I’m grateful to revisit and renew my appreciation for, and long drives are just the time to do it.

“A Hard Day’s Night” by The Beatles

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Picking a singular Beatles track from 1964 is no small task, considering the multitude of Top 40 hits they boasted that year. But if we’re talking about my car radio, which we are, I would have to choose “A Hard Day’s Night” as the song that stays on the heaviest rotation. Singing along to “it’s been a hard day’s night, and I’ve been working like a dog” is immensely satisfying when you’re in the car, driving home from a long shift. Even if there’s no love interest waiting for you at the end of the night, there’s something especially validating about commiserating over labor.

“You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore

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Finally, I’ll wrap this list of Top 40 hits from 1964 with a defiant middle finger of a song (well, as much of a middle finger as girls were going to deliver in the early 1960s). Indeed, Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” continues to resonate with women around the world, which is why it’s still such a beloved track today. The way the chord progression lifts into the lines “and don’t tell me what to do, and don’t tell me what to say” is so triumphant and empowering that it makes me want to attach a megaphone to my Honda Civic and literally shout this song from my car while I drive around town.

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