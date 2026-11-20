What is a timeless song? In my opinion, a truly long-lasting and well-aged song is one that new listeners, young and old, can still find fresh interest in over the years. When it comes to the following rock songs from 1974, I think they tick all the boxes for being truly timeless. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Takin’ Care Of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive from ‘Bachman-Turner Overdrive II’

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I won’t lie, this song sounds very much of its time. The ever-catchy “Takin’ Care Of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive has that boogie rock sound that can be pinpointed almost to the year and very easily to the decade. But just because it sounds old-school doesn’t mean it isn’t timeless. Few find themselves not enjoying this song when it comes on the radio. No matter where or when the listener is from.

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“Takin’ Care Of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive was a No. 12 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1974. The track also did well in Canada.

“It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)” by The Rolling Stones from ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll’

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The Rolling Stones are an interesting bunch when it comes to timeless works. Some of their songs were taboo for the 70s and still taboo for today. Others, like “It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)”, are well-aged and still entice listeners to this very day. This hard rock jam sounds amazing, and it features David Bowie’s backing vocals. He, interestingly enough, makes an appearance in our next entry.

“It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)” by The Rolling Stones was a No. 16 smash on the Hot 100. It was also a No. 10 hit on the UK Singles chart.

“Rebel Rebel” by David Bowie from ‘Diamond Dogs’

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David Bowie was the master of penning timeless rock songs, and this 1974 gem is one such well-aged piece of work. Considered proto-punk by many a music historian, Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” is one of the most well-known glam rock tunes of the mid-1970s. And no matter your age, you probably still get down with this song when it comes on the radio.

“Rebel Rebel” was surprisingly only a mild hit in the US, reaching only No. 64 on the Hot 100. In the UK, though, the song peaked at No. 5.

Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns