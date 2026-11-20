Stevie Nicks’ solo career was punctuated by her stunning debut, Bella Donna. Everything Nicks is was wrapped up in this record: witchy, profound, and hypnotizing to witness. But her solo career came from the ashes of her fracturing relationship with Fleetwood Mac. She and Lindsey Buckingham had been through the fire together, and the rest of the band wasn’t connecting either. It must’ve left scars that colored many of Nicks’ creative interactions even outside the scope of Fleetwood Mac. At any rate, she struggled to get on the same page with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart when he penned a song for Bella Donna. A song was scrapped from that record but ultimately ended up on another rock legend’s album: Tom Petty’s Southern Accents.

The Stevie Nicks Studio Storm-Out That Earned Tom Petty One of His Biggest Hits

Stewart met Nicks backstage shortly after she broke up with Joe Walsh. According to the legendary musician, he could sense she was “fragile”. Their meeting inspired the lyrics to this hit.

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“I really liked Stevie, and she seemed vulnerable and fragile when I was leaving that morning,” Stewart once said. “I was thinking about that and the situation she was in, and I started singing, ‘Don’t come around her no more.’”

“I don’t feel you anymore / You darken my door / Whatever you’re looking for / Hey! Don’t come around here no more / I’ve given up, stop,” the lyrics read. When we listen to this song, we can easily hear Nick give it credence. Few artists, if anyone, do breakup songs the way Nicks has throughout her career. Nicks could have no doubt made this song a hit of her own, but it wasn’t to be.

Why Stevie Nicks Stormed Out

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Many versions of what went wrong exist. Stewart has explained that he didn’t know the song’s producer, Jimmy Iovine, and Nicks had dated before, which led to tension during the recording session. Other stories include Nicks hearing Petty’s vocal and deciding that she couldn’t top it. But whatever the reason, Nicks called her storm out the product of being “selfish” and “spoiled rotten.”

“Dave Stewart actually wrote that for me and sent to me the track with one line, ‘Don’t come around here no more,’” Nicks once said. “We all went in the studio with me, and David, and Tom Petty, and the next day I came in, and Tom had done a vocal on it. And because I was extremely selfish and spoiled rotten, I got very angry and fired everybody and stormed out. I told Tom to keep the song, and I lost the song. I gave the song up.”

In the end, the song ended up in the right hands. Petty’s version helped put his career into a new league.

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