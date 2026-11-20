The price of fame is high. Success often comes with the loss of an artist’s roots. You can’t be a world-renowned star and still be a humble singer from the South. Becoming a massive star often means leaving that world behind. The three country singers below longed for simpler times after superstardom in these hits.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Country Boy (You Got Your Feet In L.A.)” — Glen Campbell

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“Country boy, you got your feet in L.A. / But your mind’s on Tennessee / Lookin’ back, I can remember the time / When I sang my songs for free / Country boy, you got your feet in L.A. / Take a look at everything you own / But now and then, my heart keeps goin’ home,” the lyrics to this Glen Campbell staple read. In this song, Campbell’s dream comes true, but he keeps his mind back home.

This song is about wanting what you don’t have. Even though Campbell had the career many can only dream of, it wasn’t what it’s all cracked up to be from the outside. While on top of the world, Campbell dreamed of being back in Tennessee.

“Tennessee Homesick Blues” — Dolly Parton

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“I wish I had my old fishin’ pole / And was sittin’ on the banks of the fishing hole / Eating green apples and waiting for the fish to bite / Life ain’t as simple as it used to be / Since the big apple took a bite out of me / Lord, I’m so Tennessee homesick that I could die,” the lyrics to Dolly Parton’s “Tennessee Homesick Blues” read.

Parton always kept her roots intact. This song is just one example of her love for Tennessee. Even though her career took her far from her humble small town, she routinely longed for home in her music.

“Dime Store Cowgirl” — Kacey Musgraves

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Kacey Musgraves’ “Dime Store Cowgirl” is the artist reminding herself where she came from. Despite her success, Musgraves remembers home back in Texas.

“I’m just a dime store cowgirl / That’s all I’m ever gonna be / You can take me out of the country / But you can’t take the country out of me,” the lyrics to this country hit read. Musgraves got what she wanted, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t maintain her roots and long for simpler times.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)