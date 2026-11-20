For decades, music has become a way to express a wide range of feelings, including sadness. These are three of the most heartbreaking songs from 1963, which still pack a serious emotional punch today.

“Take These Chains From My Heart” by Ray Charles

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Ray Charles had numerous hit singles in 1963, including “Take These Chains From My Heart”. The Top 10 song is part of his pivotal Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music, Volume Two project. The song was written by Hy Heath and Fred Rose.

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“Take These Chains From My Heart” says, “Take these chains from my heart and set me free / You’ve grown cold and no longer care for me / All my faith in you is gone but the heartaches linger on / Take these chains from my heart and set me free.”

Before Charles had a hit with “Take These Chains From My Heart”, it was first released by Hank Williams in 1953. One of the most covered songs, “Take These Chains From My Heart” has also been recorded by Kitty Wells, Bill Anderson, Dean Martin, Stonewall Jackson, Glen Campbell, and many more. In 1994, Lee Roy Parnell had a Top 20 country hit with this song.

“Can’t Get Used To Losing You” by Andy Williams

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Andy Williams had a No. 1 single with “Can’t Get Used To Losing You”. Jerome “Doc” Pomus and Mort Shuman are the two writers of this song. “Can’t Get Used To Losing You” is on Williams’ Days Of Wine And Roses And Other TV Requests record.

“Can’t Get Used To Losing You” says, “Can’t get used to losing you / No matter what I try to do / Gonna live my whole life through / Loving you.”

This song became a four-week No. 1 single for Williams. It was also recorded by Patti Page and Paul Anka, among others.

“In Dreams” by Roy Orbison

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Roy Orbison’s “In Dreams” is the title track of a record that also came out in 1963. The song, written solely by Orbison, is the only hit single released from the album.

“In Dreams” says in part, “In dreams I walk with you. In dreams I talk to you / In dreams you’re mine / All of the time we’re together / In dreams, in dreams / But just before the dawn, I awake and find you gone.”

Ironically, Orbison later said this song actually came to him in a dream. Orbison performed this song at the end of his opening set for The Beatles. He reportedly had 14 encores after singing this song. Orbison would have had 15, but The Beatles’ John Lennon and Paul McCartney wouldn’t let him back on stage again.

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