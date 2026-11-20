The world of music is vast. Vaster than we realize sometimes. Even some of your favorite bands of all time have released music that you’ve either never heard of or have long forgotten. It’s the sad truth.

But that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that need to be heard again and re-remembered. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs we’re sure you’ve never heard… but now you’ll never forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Fire” by The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown from ‘The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown’ (1968)

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There is something about rock songs with organ that just works. For evidence of this, look no further than “Fire” by The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown. The strange song (and even stranger video) boasts some great and catchy organ playing. It’s like heaven and hell coming together in this track of flames and intense heat. But that’s okay. That’s the kind of stuff that, once you hear it for the first time, you can’t help but remember. Forever.

“Golden Brown” by The Stranglers from ‘La Folie’ (1981)

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This is one of those songs that comes in and out of a person’s life. Maybe you’ve heard it once or twice in the background at some coffee shop. Or maybe your music-nerd friend showed it to you once on a late night. But no one remembers who wrote it, who released it. Shoot, they can hardly remember the title. And that is if they’ve even heard it. Now, though, it’s time to pay attention. It’s time to perk up. This is one of the greatest songs of the 1980s, and it’s perfect for your next party playlist.

“Yuletide Throwdown” by Blondie (Single, 1981)

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When you put this song on for the first time, you realize two things. You hear the origin of Blondie’s smash hit “Rapture” in its early (holiday) form before it was rewritten, and you also wonder if this is perhaps the greatest Christmas song ever released. While Blondie shared this track in the early 1980s in a limited release, it wasn’t formally unleashed until about 40 years later. Now, though, whenever the holiday season approaches, you can impress your music-loving friends with this hidden gem.

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