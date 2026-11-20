One thing about country songs is that they sure do know how to capture a feeling. Here are a few oldies (but goodies) that sound like front porch swinging, homemade biscuits, and a sweet vinyl playing on a Sunday afternoon.

“Gentle On My Mind” by Glen Campbell

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There’s something about Glen Campbell‘s voice that just feels like home. “Gentle On My Mind” was written and first recorded by John Hartford, who was inspired to write the song after watching the movie Doctor Zhivago, a film that won several Academy Awards in 1965. This song describes a man who travels from place to place, but still thinks about a love he once had. It’s a good reminder that no matter where you go, only certain places truly feel like home.

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“Forever And Ever Amen” by Randy Travis

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When I think of good country songs from the 80s, Randy Travis immediately comes to mind. This classic was penned by songwriters s Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz. The title was inspired by something Schlitz’s young son would say when he said his prayers. The melody of this one lives in my mind rent-free.

“Coat Of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton

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Maybe it’s the sentiment of this one or the story that goes along with it, but I think “Coat Of Many Colors” definitely sounds like something your grandmother would share with you. I suppose that Dolly Parton is sort of like an honorary grandmother to us all, so it makes sense.

“Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)” by The Judds

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In this song, the narrator asks the questions that I think we all ponder from time to time, particularly… Were things really better back then? I think this song is special because it teaches a lesson. Things are hard no matter what era of life you grow up in, but they can also be happy too.

“Two Dozen Roses” by Shenandoah

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The harmonies and the chorus melody of this one will never get old. “Two Dozen Roses” isn’t a particularly Grandma-ish song, but it’s the kind of song that captures that old country magic without trying too hard, and there’s something to be said for that.

“Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell

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Another Glen Campbell hit just had to make the list. “Southern Nights” was Glen Campbell’s final No. 1 country hit, but it’s one that we still can’t get out of our heads.

Photo by: David Redfern/Redferns