Sometimes you just have to go searching for music. Sometimes you have to eschew contemporary tunes and go head-first into some record crates to try and find something from the past that rings your bell.

And that’s just what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that deserve much more attention. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that are so underrated it’s practically criminal.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Will Follow Him” by Little Peggy March from ‘I Will Follow Him’ (1963)

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Little Peggy March was inspired on this song. It sounds as if she is 45 years old and she’s been going to church for 44 of them. She is soulful; she boasts a rich, full voice. And her words don’t fall on deaf ears. She inspires, she pushes, and she urges. And we hear her. We listen. We want more. Indeed, the 1963 song “I Will Follow Him” by Little Peggy March is a classic, and it’s surprising we don’t hear it more in everyday life today. But thank goodness you can always revisit the past.

“Green Tambourine” by The Lemon Pipers from ‘Green Tambourine’ (1968)

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Normally, when you want some psychedelic rock, you go for The Beatles. You go for The Doors. Maybe you pick up some Jimi Hendrix. But then there’s The Lemon Pipers. Haven’t heard of them? Well, that’s criminal. Dive into the band’s 1968 track, “Green Tambourine”. It’s like falling into a paint swirl of colors you’ve never seen before. It’s like diving into a whirlpool of sound. Yes, The Beatles, The Doors, and Jimi are incredible. But give these folks a sample, too.

“Venus” by Shocking Blue (Single, 1969)

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There are a lot of great songs from 1969. But one at the very top of the list that people don’t think about often enough is “Venus” by Shocking Blue. The song just sounds like the 1960s. It sounds like that era when love and art and experimentation were prized above commerce, conflict, and surveillance. But when you need a blast from the past, dive into this song. It will make you feel like there is another person who gets it.

Photo by Peter Timm\ullstein bild via Getty Images