Music is inherently subjective, which means that between any two people, there exists a “divisive” band that elicits polarizing responses between the individuals’ differing opinions. But we would argue that Steely Dan, among other yacht rockers and dad rock stars, is especially divisive. Music fans tend to feel strongly one way or another about Steely Dan and their jazz-influenced, pop-tinged, pseudo-jam-band music. Interestingly, they touched on a polarizing opinion of their own in 1973 with their cutting B-side track, “Only A Fool Would Say That”.

The A-side to this single, “Reelin’ In The Years”, broke into the Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100 and became a career-defining track for the band. The B-side prompted more public whispering than chart performance, considering many music lovers speculated that Steely Dan’s B-side was in response to John Lennon’s “Imagine”, which came out two years earlier. Steely Dan’s lyrics not only seemed to call out the idealistic lyrics of “Imagine”. But they even mentioned “a boy with a plan, a natural man, wearing a white Stetson hat,” referring to a hat Lennon actually wore.

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“I heard it was you talking ‘bout a world where all is free,” the chorus starts. “It just couldn’t be, and only a fool would say that.” Steely Dan’s song denounced lines in Lennon’s “Imagine” like “imagine no possessions, I wonder if you can / No need for greed or hunger, a brotherhood of man.”

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John Lennon Was Quick to Agree With Steely Dan

Music publications ran with the story that Steely Dan’s “Only A Fool Would Say That” was about John Lennon because, to put it simply, the story was salacious enough to sell. If Lennon took the bait and lobbed a response back, that’s just more gossip to feed to the masses. It was a potential goldmine that Lennon quickly dried up when, instead of offering a retort to the band, he agreed with their sentiment.

“I don’t know who Donald Fagen is,” Lennon said of the Steely Dan vocalist. “I know Paul [McCartney] listens to his stuff, which tells me all I need to know. If he thinks I’m out of town, maybe I’m out of touch. It’s not my job to touch things. The world has changed more in the last five years than in the previous twenty-five. What am I supposed to do about that, really? I still want peace. Yoko [Ono] still wants peace. But if nobody else thinks peace is worth pursuing, I don’t see the value in constantly lecturing about why it matters so much to me.”

“If I kept doing that,” Lennon continued, “I suppose I would be a fool, wouldn’t I? Why would I imagine things for people without imagination?”

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