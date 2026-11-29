Count British singer-songwriter Nik Kershaw among those artists who enjoyed much more success in his own country than in America. In fact, his biggest US hit only made it to No. 46 on the pop charts in 1984.

Nonetheless, that particular song has made its presence felt ever since as a common playlist choice and needle drop. “Wouldn’t It Be Good?” also took Kershaw to the biggest stage in the land.

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“Good” Intentions

Nik Kershaw had been knocking about as a musician in different bands for a few years before he went solo in the early 80s. A few years passed without any bites from record labels. Then, all at once, he nabbed both a manager and a record deal.

Kershaw’s first single earned some minor success in the UK, setting the stage for “Wouldn’t It Be Good.” In an interview with The Guardian, Kershaw explained how the tone of the lyrics didn’t quite align with his mood at the time:

”’Wouldn’t It Be Good’ was written in the knowledge I had a record contract, things were starting to happen and I was heading for world domination. Why was it so melancholic? You’d have to ask my analyst. I had so much confidence, which hadn’t been beaten out of me yet. I spent time on the lyrics but didn’t question where they came from. It’s about envy from two people’s perspectives.”

Ticket to Live Aid

Kershaw and producer Peter Collins then set about the task of giving the song a distinctive sound. They eschewed programmed percussion for live drums. In addition, they managed to balance out some heavier rock guitars with the synthesizers that were expected from most songs of that era.

On top of all that, they decided to double up the guitar solo with horns, again giving the song something a little bit different. Another unexpected touch is the moment where Kershaw moans out one of the refrains with most of the instruments stripped away, leading to a dramatic impact when the music returns full-bore.

“Wouldn’t It Be Good” took off in the UK upon its release as a single. In fact, it helped raise Kershaw’s profile to the extent that he was one of the youngest artists chosen to appear at Live Aid in London in 1985.

Behind the Lyrics of “Wouldn’t It Be Good”

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“I got it bad,” Kershaw begins his tale of woe. “You don’t know how bad I got it.” His somewhat quirky delivery adds some edge to these standard blues complaints. He expresses his concerns more eloquently as the song progresses. “The cold is biting through each and every nerve and fiber,” he laments. “My broken spirit is frozen to the core.”

He also compares his problems to the person he’s addressing, constantly assuring this companion that they’re in much better shape than he. “Stay out of my shoes,” he warns. “If you know what’s good for you.”

“I don’t want to be here no more,” Nik Kershaw intones in the song’s pinnacle moment. Quite the ironic complaint, since “Wouldn’t It Be Good” put him in a position where other aspiring singer-songwriters had to be envious of his exalted place in the pop world.

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