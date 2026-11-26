In 2017, Glen Campbell won his third and final CMA Award, taking home the trophy for Musical Event of the Year. Campbell won with Willie Nelson for their “Funny How Time Slips Away” collaboration. But Nelson did much more than just sing on the song with Campbell. Nelson is also the sole writer of the song, which was first released by Billy Walker in 1961.

Campbell is joined by Nelson on “Funny How Time Slips Away” for Campbell’s final record of his career, appropriately called Adiós. Adiós was released in June of 2017, two months before Campbell passed away from Alzheimer’s.

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The song says in part, “It’s been so long now / But it seems now, that it was only yesterday / Gee, ain’t it funny, how time slips away.”

“Funny How Time Slips Away” is one of two duets that Campbell includes on Adiós. The record also features a duet with Vince Gill on “Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me)”.

Interestingly, the nomination for Musical Event of the Year was Campbell’s first nomination since 1977. This song has been covered multiple times, including by Tom Jones, Al Green, and The Spinners.

The Story Behind Glen Campbell’s ‘Adiós’ Album

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By the time Campbell recorded Adiós, he was deep in the throes of his battle with dementia. Carl Jackson produced Adiós, later recalling how challenging it was for Campbell. Campbell recorded it at the end of his farewell tour, which took place in 2011 and 2012.

“It was at a time where he was obviously having difficulties, even at the end of the tour,” Jackson told Billboard. “He had to read his lyrics with teleprompters. But he was still capable of holding melodies really well. I cut some tracks myself – I did the vocals, and let Glen live with them for a while and get familiar with them. Then, I took him into the studio, stood there with him, and did line by line.”

“He could not remember the lyrics,” he adds. “Some of them, he might remember part of a verse. Or maybe on some of them, he might remember a whole verse. It was a lot of work, but it was a labor of love.”

Jackson toured with Campbell when he was just 18 years old, and says the two were like family. Their relationship is likely the only way Campbell could have recorded Adiós.

“I feel like I was able to get things out of him that maybe at that point, couldn’t have been done. He and I are so close,” he shares, adding that Campbell barely even got frustrated. “He hung in there and did a wonderful job. I’m so proud of this record.”

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