You might think that any songwriter would be thrilled to have a song that Bob Dylan notices. But it all depends on Dylan’s reaction to it. If he heaps praise upon it, then that can’t be considered anything but a major positive.

But what if he writes something that emulates your song in a way that it could be considered satire or even mockery? Along those lines, one wonders what Bobbie Gentry thought about Dylan’s “Clothes Line Saga.”

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Impact of “Ode”

“Ode To Billie Joe” stands as one of the most successful debut singles in the history of pop music. Mississippi native Bobbie Gentry wrote and recorded the song. It shot to No. 1 upon its release in 1967.

Many fans grooved to the sultriness of Gentry’s performance. Others reacted to the song’s central mystery. Gentry famously omitted a big part of the narrative that made people wonder just what was thrown off the Tallahatchie Bridge not long before the suicide of the title character.

Beyond that, fans and critics noted the authorial authenticity that Gentry brought to her depiction of life in a small Southern community. That included the lived-in dialogue. But Bob Dylan clearly thought there was something in the conversations of Gentry’s characters ripe for the picking.

Laundry Drama

You have to remember that nobody involved in the making of the so-called Basement Tapes, neither Dylan nor members of The Band, knew exactly what would become of the songs recorded there in a pink house in upstate New York. There was talk of the songs being used as publishing demos. Indeed, some artists covered the material.

But Dylan and the band couldn’t have foreseen the material lighting up the bootleg market. Curious collectors and fans snapped up the tapes. If they’d known, they likely might have delivered music that was less weird. Granted, the weirdness, in part, made it wonderful.

“Clothes Line Saga” certainly ranks among the oddest of the bunch. On the surface, it’s little more than a series of conversations and interactions between a kid, his parents, and a neighbor about nothing in particular. But it starts to make more sense when you learn that the working title for the song was “Answer To Ode”.

“Saga” Silliness

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That’s right, Dylan wrote “Clothes Line Saga” as a kind of response to “Ode To Billie Joe”. The song features a child, a “Mama,” and a “Papa,” just like Gentry’s take. And there are conversations about chores in both.

But the stakes are decidedly lower in Dylan’s song. You won’t find any shocking town scandals or unsolved mysteries. The biggest revelation in “Clothes Line Saga”, that “The Vice President’s gone mad,” is treated, like everything else in the song, with a shrug. Even the titular word “Saga” suggests a dramatic narrative arc that the lyrics don’t even attempt to achieve.

Because he hasn’t ever spoken about it publicly, we have no way of knowing Dylan’s intention behind writing “Clothes Line Saga”. But we do know that Bobbie Gentry’s much more momentous song inspired one of the most subtly humorous sets of lyrics in the man’s vast catalog.

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