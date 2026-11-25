“Choosin’ Texas” is all thanks to a pet kangaroo. Ella Langley’s massive hit has broken essentially every record imaginable, and its initial inspiration came from an unlikely source.

During a songwriting session with Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor, and Luke Dick, Langley asked the former artist about the veracity of a rumor she’d long heard.

Videos by American Songwriter

Apparently, Langley had become aware of a story that claimed Lambert got pulled over with her pet kangaroo, Olivia Rootin’ John, in the car.

“I got her as a gift from my ex-husband,” Lambert said of Blake Shelton during an appearance on the Calm Down podcast. “She was like a dog. I’m talking about the best pet ever, just the cutest thing. And rumors were going around that I had a pet kangaroo, and that I got pulled over.”

For once, a wild rumor was actually correct.

“I had five rescue dogs in the back of my grocery getter, my big SUV that was big enough to hold these dogs. Olivia Rootin’ John was sitting in the front seat, and she just was hanging,” Lambert recalled. “This female police officer pulls me over, and she was like, ‘Hey, you ran a stop sign.’”

Play video

How Miranda Lambert’s Pet Kangaroo Inspired Ella Langley’s Smash Hit

Lambert apologized for running the stop sign, something she did because she “was literally just back roading by myself with my dogs, listening to country music, and my kanga.”

The officer soon got distracted by Lambert’s front-seat passenger, asking Lambert, “Is that a kangaroo?”

“I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ She’s like, ‘That is weird, but she’s really cute,’” Lambert recalled. “So then I introduced her to all the dogs, everybody. She was like, ‘Alright, just don’t run a stop sign again, but like, you’re having a great time with this little pack in your car.’”

A stunned Langley proceeded to ask Lambert, “Is this true?” When Lambert confirmed as much, Langley said something that would go on to change the course of her career.

“She goes, ‘She’s from Texas, I can tell,’” Lambert said of Langley. “And I was, ‘Oh!’ We were all like, ‘We’re writing that. We’re writing that immediately.’”

And the rest, as they say, is history. That off-the-cuff line soon became the start of the chorus for the song that would change everything for Langley.

She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way

He’s two steppin’ ’round the room

And judgin’ by the smile that’s written on his face

There’s nothin’ I can do

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see

A cowboy always finds a way to leave

Drinkin’ Jack all by myself

He’s choosin’ Texas, I can tell

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM