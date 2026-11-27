White Lion was a popular heavy metal band that emerged with their debut Fight To Survive album in 1989. So it’s interesting that “When The Children Cry”, a sentimental song, became White Lion’s first Top 10 single. “When The Children Cry”, on their sophomore Pride project, was written by band members Vito Bratta and Mike Tramp.

The chorus says, “When the children cry / Let them know we tried / ‘Cause when the children sing / Then the new world begins.”

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“When The Children Cry” was partially inspired by Tramp’s own heartbreaking childhood.

“I was around five or six when my father left us,” Tramp tells Louder. “My mom was left with three boys. So without a doubt my own story is in that song.”

The Current Event That Also Inspired White Lion’s “When The Children Cry”

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Tramp later said that the song was also inspired by current events in the United States in the late 1980s.

“Even though the words are simple, it has a very powerful lyric,” Tramp tells Guitar World. “Imagine being a kid from Copenhagen, Denmark, sitting there in Staten Island and writing, ‘No more presidents, and all the wars will end’ at the time when Ronald Reagan is the president. But it was how I felt at the time. That song began by just sitting around and playing. Then Vito changed it to the fingerpicking style. Even the way I play it now is different; it sounds new to me.”

“When The Children Cry” may sound like a song of desperation. But according to Tramp, there is also a glimmer of hope among the lyrics.

“Basically, the feeling of the world and the feeling of America at that time are people having a good time,” Tramp tells Songfacts. “Here I am, singing, ‘When the children cry let them know that we tried,’ ‘One united world under God,’ ‘No more presidents and all the wars will end.’ It’s obviously not the moment that I’m writing about. Maybe I was a little bit Nostradamus at that time. It was an awareness that things will not be this way always.”

Prior to releasing “When The Children Cry”, White Lion had moderate hits with “Wait” and “Tell Me”. “When The Children Cry” remains White Lion’s biggest hit. In 1989, they had one more Top 20 single, with “Little Fighter”. That song is part of Big Game, White Lion’s third record.

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