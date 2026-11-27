Fans of Stevie Nicks tend to love just about every era of her career, from her time in Fleetwood Mac to her colorful solo career. Many a Nicks fan would also say that her 1981 album, Bella Donna, is an absolutely stunning piece of work. It was her first solo album post-Fleetwood Mac, and it was a fast No. 1 hit on the Billboard 200.

On that very album, you’ll find the song “Leather And Lace”, one of the four singles released off the record. It’s a duet with Eagles’ own Don Henley, written entirely by Nicks herself. And it’s a truly gorgeous song.

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“Leather And Lace” hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 on both the Adult Contemporary and the Album Rock Tracks charts. Needless to say, listeners loved it. So did country singer Waylon Jennings. But, initially, neither Nicks nor Henley were fond of the admittedly amazing track. There’s a chance that Nicks would have never finished writing the song if not for a little intervention.

Don Henley and Stevie Nicks Initially Disliked “Leather And Lace”

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In an interview, Stevie Nicks noted that initially, both she and Don Henley weren’t particularly happy with “Leather And Lace”.

“He [Henley] never really liked it very much,” Nicks told Joe Benson on the radio program Off The Record. “But see, I never liked it that much either. And I only finished it because Waylon Jennings liked it a lot and wanted it finished. He heard the chorus, and he loved it and said, ‘Please do this,’ and it was the only really disciplined thing I ever did in my life.”

Wondering how in the heck Waylon Jennings got involved? The story goes that, initially, Nicks wrote “Leather And Lace” for Jennings and his wife, fellow outlaw country star Jessi Colter, to include on their duet album of the same name.

The Jennings-Colter album still got the moniker Leather And Lace, but Nicks’ composition didn’t end up making it to the album. Jennings planned on potentially using the ballad for later solo work, but Nicks was firm on “Leather And Lace” being meant for a duet. So, she recorded the song herself with Don Henley for her album Bella Donna. Everybody say, “Thank you, Waylon Jennings!”

(Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)