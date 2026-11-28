There are countless acts who scored big in the 70s and then struggled to find any kind of foothold in the 80s. For a long stretch, Patti LaBelle looked like she might go down as one of those acts.

But in 1984, she recorded the song “New Attitude”. Thanks in part to its placement on a hit soundtrack, the song catapulted LaBelle back to the pop limelight.

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Eddie to the Rescue

Philadelphia native Patti LaBelle (born Patricia Holte) started earning plaudits with her group the Blue Belles in the 60s. Eventually, that group changed their name to simply Labelle and made it to the top of the charts in 1974 with the proto-disco classic “Lady Marmalade”. The song put Patti’s inimitable vocals in front of the widest possible audience.

But the group Labelle (which also included Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash) soon began squabbling among themselves. In 1976, they folded. That left Patti LaBelle to go solo, immediately scoring a solo deal and some R&B hits.

Pop success eluded her, however, even as she started to make more progress in the R&B world in the 80s, including three Top 10 hits on those charts in 1983 and 1984. 1984 also gave her the chance to do some work for a movie. Eddie Murphy, the film’s star, asked her to do a couple of songs for the soundtrack. The film in question was Beverly Hills Cop.

“Attitude” Adjustment

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Sharon Robinson, Bunny Hull, and Jon Gilutin wrote “New Attitude”. Robinson was known at the time for her frequent writing collaborations with Leonard Cohen. She had pitched the song as a vehicle for Thelma Houston. But it fell into the lap of the producers of Beverly Hills Cop instead.

Interestingly enough, the song never appears in the film. But since it made it onto the soundtrack, it benefited from the fact that several other hit singles appeared on the record. With that boost behind it, “New Attitude”, recorded by Patti LaBelle, rolled into the Top 20 in 1985.

The improved exposure no doubt helped Patti get a spot at Live Aid, singing in front of her hometown Philadelphia fans. In 1986, her sudden career explosion continued when “On My Own”, a duet with Michael McDonald, took her back to the top of the pop charts.

Behind the Lyrics of “New Attitude”

The narrator of “New Attitude” recognizes the morass in which she found herself until recently. “I was runnin’ into overload,” LaBelle belts. “It was extreme.” Later: “So low, there was nowhere to go/Like a bad dream.”

Later, she wonders what brought about the crucial alteration in her outlook. “New moon, slight change,” she ponders. “Or that look in your eyes.” The refrain beams with positivity. Lines like “I’ve tidied up my point of view” and “I’m in control, my worries are few” drive the point home.

With “New Attitude” clearing a path, Patti LaBelle once again made it to the top of the pop music world. Even though it had been a long time coming, she sang that hit with such authority that it seemed like she’d never left.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)