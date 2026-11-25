I once heard someone say that songwriting can be a form of fortune-telling. After hearing this story, I’ve never been more convinced of the truth behind that statement.

Stevie Nicks, who would eventually become a household name and pop culture icon due to her association with Fleetwood Mac, sat down and wrote a song called “After The Glitter Fades” in 1972. Her then-boyfriend (and other half of the duo Buckingham Nicks) was on tour with The Everly Brothers. On the same notepad that she would pen “Landslide” and “Rhiannon” she also wrote the song, which tells the story of a Hollywood starlet who’s long had their big break.

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Well I never thought I’d make it

Here in Hollywood

I never thought I’d ever

Want to stay.

What I seem to touch these days

Has turned to gold

What I seem to want

Well you know I’ll find a way.

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When Nicks wrote this song, she hadn’t yet tasted music industry success. In fact, the same year she wrote “After The Glitter Fades”, the band that she and Buckingham had originally played in together, called Fritz, broke up. It was after that the two of them formed a duo and started working on their project, Buckingham Nicks, which would essentially become a commercial flop. It was only a few years later, however, in 1974, that Buckingham would be invited to join Fleetwood Mac.

Of course, as the story goes, he would not join unless Nicks was allowed to come with him.

The Message Behind “After The Glitter Fades”

Eventually, “After The Glitter Fades” would be released on Nicks’ solo album Bella Donna, after she’d experienced substantial success. When Nicks gets a little further into the first verse of this song, she talks about the actual “glitter fading” of it all.

For me it’s the only life

That I’ve ever known

And love is only one

Fine star away.

Even though the living

Is sometimes laced with lies

It’s alright

The feeling remains

Even after the glitter fades.

I suppose that this metaphor can be interpreted in a number of different ways. But a lot of people see the “glitter” as that initial drive and ambition you feel when chasing a dream. When you truly love something, the dream stays with you, even when your motivation to chase it starts waning.

“And I seemed to have some idea what was going to happen,” Nicks said of this song. “That I was really gonna face some really serious glitter and see some serious glitter fade.”

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