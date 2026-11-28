There are some songs that are so deeply personal you feel like they’re telling your own story. When Vince Gill wrote what is now considered by many to be his signature song, he almost didn’t record it, for that very reason.

In 1995, Gill released “Go Rest High On That Mountain” as the sixth single from his album When Love Finds You. The song was written shortly after Gill’s stepbrother, Bob Coen, passed away from a heart attack.

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Coen was just 48 when he died, and his passing had a profound impact on Gill. When the two of them were growing up, they shared a mutual love for music, and more specifically, guitar.

When Coen was 22, he was involved in a car accident that resulted in serious brain damage. He might have lived afterwards but struggled with the effects of that accident long after. Coen also struggled with memory loss and would often disappear for periods of time.

“He just was out roaring and had too much to drink and was driving and acting a fool and going 120 miles per hour, and hit a semi and suffered the consequences,” Gill told Dan Rather in an interview. “He finally came home the last couple of years of his life and stayed pretty close to Mom.”

Now Vince Gill Sees His Signature Song As A “Gift”

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In an interview with the Off The Record podcast, Gill revealed that had it not been for his producer Tony Brown, he might not have chosen to record “Go Rest High On That Mountain”.

“It was interesting; when I wrote that song, I didn’t want to record it,” Gill said. “Tony Brown heard it—he was producing my records—and he said, ‘You have to record this song. I’m going to make you record this song.’ I said, ‘OK.’ Away we went, not knowing what it would do.”

Now, it seems that Gill has developed a different relationship with the track, which he says he has sung at probably “every funeral in the world” at this point.

“To have written a song that people go to in their hardest of times, that’s the gift,” he said.

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