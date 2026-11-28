Picture it: you’ve just come home from a night of drinking, you lazily fall into your bed, quickly drift off into a wavy, booze-induced slumber when suddenly, you’re jolted awake by the ringing telephone. You’re in a daze, your mouth is dry, and if you’re like many of us, you might wonder if there’s been an accident or you left something behind at the bar. When Judy Collins found herself in this position, she ended up hearing the song that would later define her career, “Both Sides, Now”.

“I’m 48 years sober,” Collins prefaced her story to The Guardian. “But in the old days, I drank. One night, in 1967, I was passed out, and the phone rang at about 3 am. It was my friend Al Kooper. He said he’d been at a club and had run into this woman, Joni, who wrote songs. He put her on the phone, and she sang ‘Both Sides, Now’ over the phone. It was brilliant. I said, ‘I’ll be right over.’”

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The Kooper on the other end of the line was esteemed musician, songwriter, producer, and, interestingly, the organist behind Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rollin’ Stone”. The Joni who took the telephone from Kooper was, of course, Joni Mitchell, the Canadian singer-songwriter who was quickly winning over the folk scene with her insightful, melodically unique, and rhythmically robust musical style.

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Judy Collins Recorded “Both Sides, Now” the Next Day

After Judy Collins got off the phone with Al Kooper, she told The Guardian, “I recorded it the next day, and it became a huge hit. She added that she wasn’t sure whether Joni Mitchell was happy about “Both Sides, Now” becoming a hit for Collins. “She was very generous. And I’ve since recorded many of her songs. She was unknown then. So, I’m proud that I was able to help introduce her to the world. She’s one of the greatest writers of all time.”

Though high praise from Collins, the vibe between the two women wasn’t always positive. In David Yaffe’s Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni Mitchell, he quotes Mitchell as saying, “Judy Collins sounds like the damsel in the greenroom. There’s something la-di-da about her.” When Collins asked a fellow colleague and friend of Mitchell’s, David Crosby, why Mitchell was so upset with Collins, Crosby replied, “Joni hates everybody.”

“There are other issues with what Joni’s mind does for her when other people are around her,” Collins told Yaffe. “Or when other people do something fantastic for her. I did something fantastic for her. And I was honored that I was a part of that. How could you think that wasn’t a blessing for the both of us? It was the beginning of her career! Why slam the person who did the biggest favor of her career?”

Photo by Julie Snow/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images