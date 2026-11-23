It stands as one of the most beloved of all songs from a partnership that helped define pop music in the 60s. Two of the most unforgettable vocalists of their respective eras also did their own magnificent spin on the song.

And yet, for all that, no version of this track hit the Top 40. We’re talking about “A House Is Not A Home”, the showstopper of a song written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

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“House” Call

Hal David and Burt Bacharach each developed their songwriting skills while initially writing with others. Bacharach handled the melodies and arrangements. David was the lyric guy. When they found undeniable chemistry, they pretty much started writing together exclusively.

And they also found a wonderful vocalist to deliver their material. When they met Dionne Warwick, she was singing backup at a session. Bacharach and David immediately took a liking to her and had her sing their demos before she eventually started releasing their songs under her own name.

Along with delivering a seemingly endless string of pop hits, Bacharach and David often wrote songs for movies. That’s how “A House Is Not A Home” originated. They wrote the song for a movie of that same title in 1964, meaning that they had to build the song around it, which makes the finished product, a pop classic, even more amazing.

Three Stellar Versions

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Brook Benton sang the version of the song that shows up in the movie. Meanwhile, Warwick took her own crack at the song, imbuing it with a majestic melancholy. But she only released it as a B-side. Neither version made it to the Top 40 in 1964, the rare Bacharach-David song to suffer that fate.

In 1981, Luther Vandross, already established as one of the top session singers in the business, went out on his own with Never Too Much, his debut solo album. The LP contained his own towering version of “A House Is Not A Home”. Although acclaim for that take was widespread, Vandross never released the song as a single.

Over the years, live versions performed by both Warwick and Vandross have brought down the respective houses at their live shows. As such, “A House Is Not A Home” has to rank as one of the most decorated songs that never really did much damage on the pop charts.

Behind the Lyrics of “A House Is Not A Home”

David’s lyrics to “A House Is Not A Home” explore how meaningless a domicile can be without the presence of love. The narrator explains how neither a chair nor a room loses its identity if there’s no one around. By contrast: “A house is not a home/When the two of us are far apart/And one of us has a broken heart.”

The woebegone narrator occasionally imagines his ex returning, only to have it blow up in his face. “But it’s just a crazy game,” he moans. “When it ends in tears.” He can’t help but beg her to return. “I was not meant to live alone,” he pleads. “Turn this house into a home.”

Other songs have since tackled similar territory, such as Tom Waits’ “House Where Nobody Lives” and Elvis Costello’s “This House Is Empty Now,” the latter co-written by Burt Bacharach. But they’re all playing catch-up in that department to “A House Is Not A Home”, especially when superstars like Warwick and Vandross were at the controls.

(Photo by Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)