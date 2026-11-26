Alan Jackson is among the best songwriters country music has ever seen. While he has written plenty of fun toe-tappers that have topped the charts, he is at his best when he pulls lyrics directly from his life. For instance, “I’d Love You All Over Again” and “Remember When” both came from his long and happy marriage. His 2002 No. 1, “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” was a tribute to his late father.

“Drive” was a massive hit. It topped the country chart for four straight weeks and has since been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA. It also brought Jackson the ACM Award for Video of the Year in 2003. More importantly, it was Jackson’s tribute to the man who raised him.

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Alan Jackson Tried for Years to Pen the Perfect Tribute

Eugene Jackson died in January 2000. Alan Jackson knew he wanted to write a song to honor his dad. However, he needed time to heal. He didn’t want to write a tear-jerker about losing someone so important to him. Instead, he was determined to enshrine his late dad’s memory in something positive.

“My daddy died a few years ago, and I wanted to write something for him,” Jackson said. “I tried a couple of times, and I always ended up writing some sad dying song. I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to write something nice.”

Recently, Jackson released a live recording of “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” taken from his June 2026 farewell concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. He explains the childhood memories that inspired the song while introducing it to the crowd. “I started thinking about growing up. All I ever wanted to do was drive something. He taught me all about that, and that’s what this song’s about.”

The song makes it clear that Mr. Jackson didn’t just teach Alan to drive. He taught him how to be a loving dad and connect with his kids. In the second half of the song, Jackson sings about teaching his daughters to drive and, more importantly, building memories with them.

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