Remembering That Time “Tennessee Whiskey” Was Almost a George Strait Song

George Strait was the undisputed “King of Country” in the 80s and 90s. Naturally, it makes sense that everyone wanted him to cut their songs. Some, like Dean Dillon, got lucky from time to time (give or take 60 times) when it came to getting Strait to record his songs. There was, however, one major tune the king was offered that he chose not to record.

On a Facebook livestream with Kacey Musgraves, George Strait admitted that “Tennessee Whiskey” was probably the “biggest one” that he ended up saying no to. This was in response to a question from a fan, as reported by Wide Open Country.

“There was a couple,” he admitted. “The biggest one was probably ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ that Dean Dillon wrote. I think it’s up for Song of the Year this year at the ACMs, right? Dean pitched that to me in the ’80s. I think it was around 85, 84 or something. And, I just didn’t, I didn’t… I missed it.”

He did admit, however, that “Chris Stapleton just nailed it” when he did his own spin on it in 2015.

Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” Goes Double Diamond

Before Stapleton’s version, “Tennessee Whiskey” was cut twice. Once, by David Allen Coe in 1981, and again by George Jones in 1983. It wasn’t until Stapleton’s CMA performance of the song in 2015, however, that the numbers actually began to rise. That night also marked an impressive achievement for Stapleton, who swept the awards by winning three categories.

As of January 2026, though, Stapleton’s version has officially become the first country song to earn a Double Diamond Certification.

In a statement that was shared by Rolling Stone, the Recording Industry Association of America announced the accomplishment.

“Chris Stapleton’s undeniable vocal grit and storytelling have connected deeply—driving chart successes, earning major awards, and most importantly, resonating with fans,” said Mitch Glazier, RIAA CEO. “RIAA is proud to celebrate him alongside MCA as ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ today makes history, becoming the first country single ever to earn a Double Diamond certification with 20 million units in the U.S. alone. It’s a remarkable achievement and another defining moment in Stapleton’s career.”

Even today, decades after it was written, “Tennessee Whiskey” continues to outdo itself.

