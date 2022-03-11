Report: Chris Brown’s Rape Accuser Losing Lawyers in Wake of Text Message Findings

The unidentified woman who has accused and sued musician Chris Brown for alleged rape on Puff Daddy’s Miami Beach-based yacht has begun to lose her lawyers after Miami police have found text messages that, as Rolling Stone reports, are complicating her case.

Brown, who was accused by the woman of rape in a $20 million lawsuit, may not be guilty of what many might have assumed given the suit.

Earlier this year, news came out that Brown was accused of a number of things, including drugging the unidentified woman and raping her. The alleged incident reportedly took place on Diddy’s yacht on December 30, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Via the BBC, Brown responded to the allegations on his Instagram story, implying that he is being sued because he is releasing new music: “I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN… whenever im releasing music or projects [sic],” Brown said.

But according to an exclusive story published on Radar Online, and since picked up by outlets like Rolling Stone, new information has been uncovered by Miami Beach Police.

According to Rolling Stone, the woman’s lawyer, George Vrabeck, said, “We are very grateful that the Miami Beach Police Department brought this to our attention. They did a great job.”

Vrabeck continued, “We were not made aware that the information existed (prior to filing). It precludes us from going forward for a number of reasons. It’s not a comment on whether an assault happened or not but it precludes us from going forward.”

Many are coming to Brown’s defense in light of the news, such as The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, who wrote on Twitter, “Praying for my brother @chrisbrown ‘We do not wrestle against flesh and blood but against principalities’ Ephesians 6:12 🙏🏾 The enemy stays busy… ‘You Were The Best —- I’ve Had’: Case Of Woman Who Said Chris Brown Drugged”

Praying for my brother @chrisbrown “We do not wrestle against flesh and blood but against principalities”Ephesians 6:12 🙏🏾 The enemy stays busy… ‘You Were The Best —- I’ve Had’: Case Of Woman Who Said Chris Brown Drugged https://t.co/dzhhXVqqpG — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 8, 2022

According to the original Radar story, “Law enforcement has been provided dozens of text messages that also reveal Jane Doe moved to Los Angeles soon after the encounter with Brown and tried to hook-up with him at least four times in the last year” and “Brown is pursuing legal action against the woman and is cooperating with the investigation in Miami.”

In addition, “The woman also sent unsolicited nude images of herself to Brown, along with messages during which she admitted she was “high AF” and asked Brown if he had “E,” an abbreviation for ecstasy, the psychoactive drug,” the story states.

This is a developing story.