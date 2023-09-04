50 Cent Claims He Fired Entire Audio Team After Lil Wayne Mishap

Fifty Cent got himself into a bit of hot water after a microphone he threw during his concert struck an attendee. Since this incident, which could see Fifty hit with battery charges, another incident reportedly occurred during the Wednesday show (August 30), this time including Lil Wayne.

According to a PageSix report, Wayne was meant to be one of the performers brought out during 50’s performance at the Crypo.com Arena, alongside Chris Brown, Nas, and YG. However, just before he was set to take the stage, Wayne was apparently shoved by a staff member working at the venue. Though it’s not clear if the shove was an accident or purposeful, it angered Wayne, and he completely ditched the show right then and there.

Issues with staff would eventually spill over into 50’s set, as his mic toss later on, allegedly stemmed from his frustrations with the audio team on his tour. Three days later (September 2), 50 would comment on this in an Instagram post, reacting to a video of Wayne facing similar audio issues when he was meant to perform at Beyoncé’s L.A. show Friday (September 1).

“Damn only thing left is Taylor Swift show,” 50 joked. “I fired everyone involved in the audio department, if the mic don’t work your ass don’t work here.”

Currently, it’s unclear what will end up happening in the case of 50 Cent and his microphone throw, considering the victim, named Bryhana Monegain, filed a police report the morning after the concert. Monegain, who is a radio host for the renowned L.A. radio station Power 106, also shared photos of her injuries, which included a large gash on her forehead.

After the report was filed, 50’s attorney Scott Leemon insisted that 50 meant no harm when he launched the mic.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” Leemon said. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

