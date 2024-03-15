Rescue Crews Sweep River For College Student Who Went Missing Outside Luke Bryan’s Bar

Rescue efforts continue for a college student who went missing after leaving Luke Bryan’s Nashville bar. Rescue crews are sweeping the river for any signs of Riley Strain.

Videos by American Songwriter

Crews sent two boats down parts of the Cumberland River on Wednesday to search for the missing 22-year-old. Nashville OEM requested sonar equipment to aid in their search of the river as well, according to Taste of Country.

There’s been no sign of Strain since he disappeared on the walk back to his hotel. Nashville police have been reviewing security cameras from that night to try to track down Strain. Police marked Strain’s last seen on camera location at an intersection of 1st Ave. North and Gay Street.

The security footage also showed Strain appeared to hurt himself. Footage showed that the college student tripped and fell near a light pole. Strain was slow to get up and appeared to be holding his head. It’s currently unknown if Strain seriously hurt himself.

Strain and his fraternity brothers went to Nashville for a convention. The student left Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar after a bartender suggested he leave for intoxication. Strain told his frat brothers he planned to return to the hotel. However, the college student ended up going the wrong way. Police pinged Strain’s phone last near Public Square Park and the river.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bryan asked for prayers for Strain and explained that he was cooperating with authorities on the matter. “Y’all this is scary,” Bryan wrote, “Praying for his safe return.” Likewise, his mother spoke with WKRN-TV (via People) about her son. Strain’s family is hoping for his safe return. “We miss him and we want him back so bad,” she told the station.

She said it was unlike Strain not to communicate with his family. “He’s always texting me, calling me, FaceTiming me,” she explained. “He’s always in touch with me — He’s very communicative.”

Strain’s local community is sharing its thoughts and prayers for Strain’s safer return as well. The University of Missouri released a statement about Strain’s disappearance.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

[Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images]