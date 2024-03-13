Luke Bryan Breaks Silence on Missing College Student Kicked out of His Nashville Bar

Luke Bryan is praying for a missing man’s safe return. A college student went missing late last week after visiting Bryan’s Nashville bar on Friday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bryan shared information about the missing man in case one of his followers noticed anything. He also shared prayers for his return. “Y’all this is scary,” Bryan wrote, “Praying for his safe return.”

Police are looking for Riley Strain, a 22-year-old college student at the University of Missouri. Strain went missing in the early hours in Nashville. He had visited the city alongside his fraternity brothers for a convention.

A bartender at Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar sent Strain packing after the 22-year-old became intoxicated. He had reportedly overserved Strain. Strain told his fraternity brothers that he planned to walk the five blocks back to their hotel.

However, Strain never made it back. His frat brothers reported him missing to police and his family the following morning. Bryan stressed that he’s working with authorities to locate the missing college student.

Police managed to trace Strain’s phone. Based upon the tower pings, Strain ended up going in the wrong direction when he left the bar. Authorities trace Strain’s last known location to near Public Square Park. That was around 10:30 p.m. The phone shows no further activity.

College Student Goes Missing Outside of Luke Bryan’s Bar

Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, said it was unlike her son not to call. Sbe told WKRN-TV (via People) that he has always been commutative in the past. “We miss him and we want him back so bad,” she told the station.

Strain’s mother said the last time she heard from her son was several hours before he disappeared. He had called her during his Nashville trip.

“He’s always texting me, calling me, FaceTiming me,” she explained. “He’s always in touch with me. He’s very communicative.”

Several of Strain’s family members and friends took to Nashville to search for the college student. They started searching parking lots, visiting hospitals, as well as scouring the nearby river. Currently, no one appears to have seen Strain since he left the bar. However, police are asking for those who do have info to call 615-862-8600.

The University of Missouri released a statement about the student’s disappearance.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

[Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images for Bass Pro Shops]