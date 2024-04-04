Reyna Tropical Announces Summer Tour in 2024

Electronic world musician Fabi Reyna’s project Reyna Tropical is kicking off a summer tour this year! The short trek will span dates on the East and West Coast, including a few festival dates. No supporting acts have been announced as of yet, and according to the Instagram announcement for the tour, Reyna Tropical is open to tour date requests for future additions. The tour announcement comes mere days after the release of their most recent album Malegría.

The Reyna Tropical 2024 Tour will start on July 11 in San Francisco, California at Brick & Mortar Music Hall. The tour will close on August 2 in Brooklyn, New York at Sultan.

Fans can get official tickets to see Reyna Tropical live via their website. It doesn’t look like there are any presale events for this summer tour, and all tour dates are available for general sale.

If the tour date you’d like to attend is sold out, you can always try checking Stubhub to see if there is anything available there. Stubhub is our third-party ticketing platform of choice because they are backed by the FanProtect Program, which ensures that your purchases are legitimate and free of scams. It’s worth a look to get last-minute tickets!

Get your tickets to see Reyna Tropical live this summer!

July 11 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

July 12 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

July 13 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

July 24 – Toronto, ON – The Drake

July 26 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

July 27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

July 28 – Denver, CO – Underground Music Festival

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe

July 31 – Washington, DC – Atlantis

August 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Sultan

Photo by Devyn Galindo

