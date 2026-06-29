Rhett Akins Breaks Down as Jon Pardi Invites Him To Join The Grand Ole Opry

Rhett Akins has spent over three decades in country music. Throughout that time, he fashioned an ongoing career with albums like Friday Night Dixie and Down South. Aside from his time on the stage, he also showcased his songwriting abilities. He collaborated with Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Jon Pardi. And speaking of Pardi, he offered Akins a gift of a lifetime recently when he announced that the singer would become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

A moment that Akins has waited 30 years for happened over the weekend. Taking part in the ‘90s Country Night at the Opry, Akins had no idea that he would take center stage. There to entertain fans with some throwbacks, the singer was somewhat shocked when Pardi walked on stage. Pardi said, “You’ve always been family to me … but I’m here to invite you to be a part of different family.”

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While already knowing what Pardi was about to say, Akins was still overwhelmed when the singer announced, “Rhett Akins, I’m here to invite you to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.” That single line caused Akins to drop to the floor as the crowd erupted with cheers. Grateful for every opportunity, it felt like a dream for the singer.

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Rhett Akins Lost For Words After Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Able to regain his composure, Akins, surrounded by friends and family, thanked the Opry for allowing him the chance to add his name to the legacy of country music. But he insisted, “All I do all day is write words, and I can’t think of any words right now, other than ‘thank you, Lord Jesus.’”

Taking a moment to let the invitation soak in, Akins added, “I’ve been listening to the Grand Ole Opry since I was a kid with my grandparents, and watching it when it used to be on TNN, and playing here — any time they ask me, if I was in Alaska and they asked me to play, I’d fly home immediately, you know?”

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A fan before he was a singer, even Akins never believed it possible. “I love country music with all of my heart, have since I was a kid. All I ever wanted to do was just meet Hank Jr., you know? Meet George Strait. I never dreamed that I would be here in this Circle right here with Bill Monroe, and Minnie Pearl, and Roy Acuff, and Garth [Brooks] and Allen [Reynolds], and Jon Pardi.”

With his invitation now official, Akins will soon take his place among country music’s greatest artists. He is expected to be formally inducted into the Grand Ole Opry later this year.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)