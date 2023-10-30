Creed Announces Summer of ’99 Tour with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, and More

Earlier this year, Creed announced that they would reunite for the first time in more than a decade for their Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise. The cruise will be a time capsule of late-‘90s rock and roll. Today, they’ve announced a tour with the same vibe.

Creed’s Summer of ’99 Tour kicks off next summer. The Diamond-selling band will tap some of the biggest names in ‘90s rock to provide support on the tour. Finger Eleven will open every night on the 40-city trek. Additionally, 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck will appear on select dates.

In the tour announcement video below, the band dramatizes how this tour probably came about. The band is rehearsing together when everyone’s phone starts blowing up. Viewers see countless social media notifications begging for a North American tour. Then, Scott Stapp calls Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down, tells him about the upcoming tour, and invites him and the band to come along.

Creed originally announced their reunion with the Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise. It sold out quickly. As a result, they extended the cruise. Months later, they announced a tour. So, it would be easy to assume that the band is working to give their ever-passionate fanbase what they want.

The tour will also include a one-day-only festival. Creed will host the Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival at San Bernardino, California’s Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 31. 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, and The Verve Pipe will also play at the festival.

The tour kicks off on July 17 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Then, it comes to an end in Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on September 16. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

07/17—Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center * =

07/19—Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair * =

07/20—Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam * =

07/23—Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

07/24—Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion + =

07/26—Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live + =

07/27—Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

07/30—Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage # =

07/31—Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre + =

08/2—Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center + =

08/3—Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

08/6—Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

08/7—Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center + =

08/9—St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO + =

08/10—Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center + =

08/13—Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater x =

08/14—Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =

08/16—Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

08/17—Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater + =

08/20—Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion x =

08/21—Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center + =

08/23—Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium + =

08/24—Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

08/31—San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)

08/1—Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre + =

08/4—Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

08/6—Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre + =

08/7—Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre + =

08/10—Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^ =

08/11—Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion + =

08/13—San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center + =

08/14—Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =

08/16—Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater ^ =

08/18—Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

08/20—Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds+ =

08/21—West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

08/24—Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place x =

08/25—Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =

08/27—Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +

08/28—Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =

+ 3 Doors Down

^ Daughtry

* Switchfoot

x Tonic

# Big Wreck

= Finger Eleven

