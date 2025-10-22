Rick Springfield, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Godsmack’s Sully Erna, & More Stars Join Lineup of “Above Ground 4” Benefit Concert

With the fourth Above Ground benefit concert set to take place this Sunday, October 26, at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, some additions and changes to the star-studded event’s lineup have been revealed.

Among the newly announced performers joining the bill are Rick Springfield, Run-D.M.C.’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Godsmack’s Sully Erna, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel and Matt McJunkins, Eagles of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, Dirty Honey’s Marc LaBelle, and longtime Cinderella drummer Fred Coury.

Meanwhile, Moby and Cypress Hill are no longer part of the lineup, although Cypress Hill frontman B-Real will be performing.

As previously reported, the Above Ground 4 concert will feature full performances of the self-titled debut albums by The New York Dolls and The Cars, which were released, respectively, in 1973 and 1978.

The concert is presented by Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and longtime Billy Idol touring guitarist Billy Morrison. The event benefits The Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity, and focuses on raising awareness and money for mental health and suicide prevention

Previously announced artists who will be performing at the concert include Billy Idol, Cars guitarist Elliot Easton, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, ex-Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, and longtime Idol lead guitarist Steve Stevens.

Navarro and Morrison also will take part in the concert. Tickets for the show are available now at AXS.com. Visit AboveGroundOrg.com for more information.

The Above Ground 4 concert initially was scheduled to take place on January 25, but was postponed because of the devastating wildfires that ravaged Southern California at that time.

About the History of the Above Ground Concerts

Navarro and Morrison co-founded the Above Ground organization in 2018 with manager Rick Canny. Since then, the two veteran rockers have helped raise more than $500,000 for MusiCares via various shows and campaigns.

Each Above Ground concert has showcased performances of classic albums and featured various guest performers. The first three shows took place in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

The 2018 concert featured performances of The Velvet Underground & Nico and Adam and the Ants’ Kings of the Wild Frontier. The 2019 event showcased The Stooges’ self-titled debut and David Bowie’s David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. The 2021 show featured performances of Lou Reed’s Transformer and the Sex Pistols’ Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

Among the many stars who have hit the stage during the previous events were Idol, Taylor, Stevens, Jack Black, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis, Juliette Lewis, Bush’s Gavin Rosdale, Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison, Courtney Love, and Ministry’s Al Jourgensen.

(Courtesy of Above Ground)